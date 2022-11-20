Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

He said the housing scheme was part of the association’s efforts to improve the welfare of teachers and motivate them to give their best.

Olawale said the plots of land ,acquired in Agbowa area of the state, had already been sold to proprietors who would then sell to teachers on a convenient payment plan to build their homes.

"We just purchased 120 plots of land , that were sold to proprietors of schools.

“The second phase will soon be coming and we are making efforts to ensure that this time around, we have nothing less than 120 hectares of land.

“Out of these , they (proprietors)should encourage the teachers to try as much as possible to get it,even if it is half a plot.

“They should do this by spreading the payment for about five years,” he said.

The NAPPS President said meetings were held and members were encouraged to ensure that teachers who had spent some years with them benefit from the scheme.

He said the national body of NAPPS was also building housing estates for teachers to enable them buy houses at affordable prices.

Olawale said apart from the housing scheme ,NAPPS had also designed other initiatives to improve the welfare of staff in private schools.

He listed some of the initiatives as health insurance and life insurance for staff, convenient acquisition of home appliances and discounted school fees for teachers’ children in member schools.

Olawale ,who is currently participating in a training programme with some members of the association in Scotland,also said NAPPS organised regular trainings for teachers to build their capacity and improve efficiency.