RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State chapter, says it has acquired 120 plots of land for a housing scheme for teachers in the employ of its members.

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers
Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

Recommended articles

He said the housing scheme was part of the association’s efforts to improve the welfare of teachers and motivate them to give their best.

Olawale said the plots of land ,acquired in Agbowa area of the state, had already been sold to proprietors who would then sell to teachers on a convenient payment plan to build their homes.

"We just purchased 120 plots of land , that were sold to proprietors of schools.

“The second phase will soon be coming and we are making efforts to ensure that this time around, we have nothing less than 120 hectares of land.

“Out of these , they (proprietors)should encourage the teachers to try as much as possible to get it,even if it is half a plot.

“They should do this by spreading the payment for about five years,” he said.

The NAPPS President said meetings were held and members were encouraged to ensure that teachers who had spent some years with them benefit from the scheme.

He said the national body of NAPPS was also building housing estates for teachers to enable them buy houses at affordable prices.

Olawale said apart from the housing scheme ,NAPPS had also designed other initiatives to improve the welfare of staff in private schools.

He listed some of the initiatives as health insurance and life insurance for staff, convenient acquisition of home appliances and discounted school fees for teachers’ children in member schools.

Olawale ,who is currently participating in a training programme with some members of the association in Scotland,also said NAPPS organised regular trainings for teachers to build their capacity and improve efficiency.

NAN reports that the programme,organised by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) is aimed at introducing the participants to leadership, enterprise trends and concepts aligned to educational awareness and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

2023: APC rally support for Tinubu, Shettima in Osogbo

2023: APC rally support for Tinubu, Shettima in Osogbo

We issue travel advisory to support Nigeria's security efforts – British envoy

We issue travel advisory to support Nigeria's security efforts – British envoy

2023 election: 437,354 PVCs uncollected in Osun – INEC

2023 election: 437,354 PVCs uncollected in Osun – INEC

PDP crisis: Wike's G-5 group meets in Lagos, forms Integrity Group

PDP crisis: Wike's G-5 group meets in Lagos, forms Integrity Group

Brexit: UK targeting Nigeria for new trade deals

Brexit: UK targeting Nigeria for new trade deals

Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

Don't prepare for run-off, Atiku will win at first ballot - PDP tells INEC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries