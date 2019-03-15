The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has demolished a three-storey building in Epetedo area of the state early on Friday, March 15, 2019, the start of a demolition operation that affects 180 houses.

The agency's General Manager, Lekan Shodeinde, disclosed that 20 similar defective buildings will be demolished on Friday, according to The Punch.

The agency disclosed that the property owners had been served several notices dating back to 2013.

The demolition operation is coming hot on the heels of a three-storey building that collapsed this week.

The building, located at Massey Street, Opposite Oja, Ita-Faaji, collapsed around 10am on Wednesday, March 13, trapping at least 100 people, many of them children as it housed Ohen Private Nursery and Primary School on its third floor.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the collapse, with at least 41 injured and receiving medical treatment.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, disclosed that the building had been marked for demolition since 2014.

While visiting the scene on Wednesday, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said that buildings within the vicinity of the collapsed building would be subjected to integrity tests.

"This area and building here will be undergoing an integrity test. As you can see some of the buildings have been marked for demolition.

"We have been receiving pleas from house owners from the area. Notwithstanding, we will go ahead with the integrity test and any building that fails the integrity test will be demolished," he said.