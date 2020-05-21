The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has assured residents that ongoing construction of the Pen-Cinema Bridge in Agege would soon be completed.

Hamzat gave the assurance through his Instagram page on Thursday.

The deputy governor said that he paid an unscheduled visit/inspection to the ongoing construction of the Pen-Cinema Bridge.

According to Hamzat, the engineers still have a long way to go.

He, however, expressed optimism about work done and assured that the bridge would be completed soon.

“Work is ongoing and l am impressed with the progress made so far.

“Though we still have a long way to go, but l am optimistic that the construction work will soon be completed and residents can make use of the bridge,” he said.