Lagos sanctions sanitation officers over unruly activities

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has reacted to the viral report of some of its officers engaged in unruly activities with members of public.

The erring officers were allegedly involved in unruly activities with members of the public on Saturday, October 13, 2018, during the corps operation at Ilasamaja, Isolo area of Lagos State.

According to a statement by Rahmat Alabi, the public affairs officer of LAGSEC, 'the State has considered it rather unfortunate that some officers by this singular act had seriously embarrassed the Agency and the State Government at large. In order to quickly correct this, the Agency will make sure that appropriate disciplinary action is quickly sanctioned against any officer found culprit in accordance with Public service rules number 040501(xxviii and xxix) Battery and Assault'.

Meanwhile as a measure to ensure adequate disciplinary action is meted out to the erring officers without delay, the Agency has directed the head of operations to forward the list of all officers in that particular operation and also directed that those officers that were injured during the fracas be taken to hospital for immediate treatment.

The Executive Secretary, Mrs Idowu Mohammed on behalf of the Corps Marshal ASP Daniel Isiofia (rtd) uses this medium to appeal to the members of the public and those who were directly affected not to take law into their hands and that the State Government would look into the matter holistically and bring any one found culprit into book without fear or favour.

The names are the corps officers, Team E & F, involved in the operation are as follows:

Team F: Babatunde Segun ( Absent); Bature Muhammed - Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Supt. GL: 07; Whosu Clement, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation), Assist.1 GL: 05; Shofolahun Ibrahim, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist.1 GL: 05; Adeyanju Ibrahim, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Qudus Alao, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Ojo Tosin, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 (Injured); Sulaimon Kazeem, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Adeleke Omikunle, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation), Assist. 1 GL: 05.

Team E: Olowoporoku Salawu ( Absent); Koleosho Ayinla, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Supt. GL: 07 ( Injured); Seun Ige, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL 05; Yusuf Tunde, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Dibia Vincent, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Lawal Fatai, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Musibau Adebayo, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Odunlami Samuel, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 (Injured); Shokoya Adegbuyi, Law Enforcement ( Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05; Obagbenro Yinka, Law Enforcement (Environmental Sanitation) Assist. 1 GL: 05 ( Injured).