Many Lagosians have taken to social media to bemoan the recurrent flooding problem in the state after heavy rainfall on Monday, May 20, 2019.

The state is a familiar mess during rainy seasons as many parts are submerged in flood due to a terrible drainage system, causing difficulty for motorists and residents of different parts of the state.

The same was the story when it rained in the early hours of Monday, leading many to take to social media to voice their displeasure with the persistent problem.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reported early after the rainfall about flash floods in Ijaiye inward Meiran which forced motorists to avoid the flooded area and drive against traffic. Flooded roads have led to similar traffic situations across the state.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) also reported the collapse of two buildings, one in Abule Egba and the other near Ladipo Bus Stop in Oshodi.

"A building consisting of 4 rooms built on the fence of house 13 Erinjiyan Drive off Alhaja Mulika street had collapsed due to heavy rain," the agency disclosed.

The rainfall also fell some trees in the state with some of them falling on the road and worsening the traffic problem. LASTMA officers had to cordon off a road on AlfredRewane to remove a tree that had fallen on a car.

Lagosians took to Twitter to complain about the problem with some calling on incoming governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to make it a priority after he's sworn in next week.

Below are some of the tweets: