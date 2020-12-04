Lagos is conducting legislative bye-elections on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

And as is always the case whenever there are elections in Nigeria, movement will be restricted in the districts where these elections will take place.

The elections will be held in the Lagos East senatorial district and Kosofe II constituency.

Restrictions pertaining to vehicular and pedestrian traffic will revolve around these districts.

“In a bid to have free, fair and credible bye elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe II Constituency Lagos State House of Assembly seats, the Lagos state police command has declared restriction of movement between 6am and 6pm on Saturday, 5th December, 2020,” says Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu.

If you reside in the following local governments, the daytime curfew affects you:

- Epe

- Ibeju Lekki

- Kosofe

- Somolu

- Ikorodu

The Lagos police boss emphasizes that there will be no vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected local government areas during the elections.

There will however be exceptions for persons on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

Nigerian police officers on duty (Punch) via Google Images

Movement will be allowed in other local governments where there are no bye-elections.

A statement from the police adds that: “the command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the one thousand, nine hundred and twenty eight (1,928) polling units in the areas.

“The police boss warned the electorate and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Act 2010.

“He also warned that no police aides or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections last, noting that any security aides violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.”