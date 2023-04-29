Lagos residents commend FG on postponement of 2023 population census

Some of the residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, also criticised the timing and schedule for the conduct of the 2023 census.

According to them, the timing of the census scheduled for May 3, a few weeks before the end of Buhari’s administration, was not good enough.

Speaking, Mr Abraham Ariyo, a Lagos-based Engineer, said it was not a good move to schedule the conduct of census a few days before the close of an administration.

“I suspected the exercise might be postponed with the report of unpaid allowances to some state enumerators, shortfall in Census PADs, lack of funds a few days to the exercise.

“I’ve always believed there is no need for a census, considering that the country has adequate data of citizens from the NIN, BVN, Immigration statistics, records of birth and death; all these data should be enough for the assessment.

“We have a huge debt profile and high poverty level among citizens, who would have been positively impacted if the funds earmarked for the census was used infrastructure or social intervention programmes,” he said.

NIN is an abbreviation for National Identification Number, while BVN refers to Bank Verification Number in Nigeria.

Similarly, Mrs Deborah Njoku, a lawyer, said that postponing the census had shown that there were issues with the initial timing and planning of the census.

Njoku said that all concerned should be addressed in order for the census to promote national planning and sustainable development.

Also, Mr Moses Oluwagbemileke, an Accountant, said the suspension of the 2023 census was an indication that all necessary logistics had not been put in place to ensure a hitch free counting in the country.

“I am not surprised that the forthcoming census was suspended because if everything is in place, the programme will go on as planned.

“I just hope it will hold before the end of this year so that the government will stop assuming the population of our country,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Juliet Arinze, a Civil Servant, said that it was better to have a hitch-free census than organising a census that would not meet set target.

“If the suspension of the census programme is to tidy up things, there is nothing wrong with the decision than organising one that will not yield any result,” she said.

Commenting, Alhaji Abubakar Isah, a trader, said that efforts should be made to intensify awareness about the census before its conduct.

He noted that lots of people were still ignorant about the census and their role in the exercise.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on April 28, approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3 to May 7, to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.

The President gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC) , and his team at the Presidential Villa.

The decision was made known in a statement on Saturday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

President Buhari also reiterated the need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census 17 years after the last Census, for an up-to-date data to drive development, and improve the living standard of Nigerians.

He directed the Commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Census in order to sustain the gains recorded by his administration.