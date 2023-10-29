ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner reiterated the significance of maintaining a harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health.

Lagos reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets
Lagos reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

Recommended articles

The government shut the markets earlier because of improper waste management and other environmental infractions.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after the environmental issues had been addressed.

Wahab dismissed claims in some quarters that political motives were behind the closure of the markets and stressed that the step was taken to ensure a clean and healthy environment around business facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I state emphatically that the closure of those markets had no ethnic or political motives as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.

“The decision to reopen the markets followed rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards.

“These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of the people,’’ Wahab said.

He reiterated the significance of maintaining a harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health.

He said the enforcement would be continuous as the government would not hesitate to seal any market or corporate facility found wanting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the reopening of the markets, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said it worked with market officials to ensure the attainment of environmental standards.

He said it was important for markets to operate in a manner that was economically viable and environmentally responsible.

“We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with to make our business environment clean and healthy for buyers and sellers.

“These include proper waste management, zero tolerance for open burning of waste and zero tolerance for dumping of wastes in the drainage channels.

“Others are the engagement of market policing personnel to monitor market sanitation, observance of distance from road setbacks, medians and market surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must also ensure the eradication of street trading and trading on road medians and shoulders, which obstruct the free flow of traffic.

“Tariffs must also be fully paid as any violation of the stated regulations would attract penalties and possible subsequent closure of offending markets,’’ he said

Gbadegesin urged users and business owners to show commitment to environmental sustainability through proper waste disposal and adherence to environmental laws to prevent market closures.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Forum offers free medical outreach to over 500 Lagos indigents

Forum offers free medical outreach to over 500 Lagos indigents

Enugu CP decorates Sheikh, Rev Father, 4 other promoted police officers

Enugu CP decorates Sheikh, Rev Father, 4 other promoted police officers

Police, army rescue 4 kidnap victims in Katsina State

Police, army rescue 4 kidnap victims in Katsina State

NSE inducts 731 ABU engineering graduates

NSE inducts 731 ABU engineering graduates

My victory is for democracy, rule of law – Gov Fintiri

My victory is for democracy, rule of law – Gov Fintiri

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu