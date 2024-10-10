Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi.

Akinajo said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would lead his executive council members and other dignitaries on the passenger operations launch and ride with commuters on the first fee-paying passenger trip.

The LAMATA boss said that the train services would commence daily from Agbado at 6.00 a.m.

“Consequently, the schedule for the train service has been adjusted with passenger movement commencing from 6.00 a.m. from Agbado.

“Before now, trips have emanated from Oyingbo at 9.00 a.m. The first train therefore got to Agbado at 10.07 a.m.

“The adjusted timetable foreshadows upcoming commercial passenger operations commencing on October 15,” she said.

She explained that the new timetable was the outcome of data gathered through the series of tests, including the non-fee-paying passengers.

According to her, the new timetable gives priority to the origin trips from Agbado where riders live and work at Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

She noted that for passengers whose journeys terminate on Lagos Island, buses would be available at the Oyingbo bus terminal for them to complete their journeys.

It should be recalled that infrastructure for the Red Line was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29.