ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Red Line’s first phase spanning 27 kilometres has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, lju and Agbado.

Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Sanwo-Olu tests run Red Line rail ahead of commissioning by Tinubu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi.

Akinajo said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would lead his executive council members and other dignitaries on the passenger operations launch and ride with commuters on the first fee-paying passenger trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LAMATA boss said that the train services would commence daily from Agbado at 6.00 a.m.

“Consequently, the schedule for the train service has been adjusted with passenger movement commencing from 6.00 a.m. from Agbado.

“Before now, trips have emanated from Oyingbo at 9.00 a.m. The first train therefore got to Agbado at 10.07 a.m.

“The adjusted timetable foreshadows upcoming commercial passenger operations commencing on October 15,” she said.

She explained that the new timetable was the outcome of data gathered through the series of tests, including the non-fee-paying passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the new timetable gives priority to the origin trips from Agbado where riders live and work at Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

She noted that for passengers whose journeys terminate on Lagos Island, buses would be available at the Oyingbo bus terminal for them to complete their journeys.

It should be recalled that infrastructure for the Red Line was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29.

The Red Line’s first phase spanning 27 kilometres has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, lju and Agbado.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months