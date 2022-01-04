Lagos Red, Blue rail line projects will be completed this year - Sanwo-Olu

The Red and Blue line rail is part of the intermodal transportation system of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in reducing gridlock and ensuring interconnectivity in different parts of the state.

When completed, the 37 kilometres Red Line Rail Project will link Agbado to Marina, while the 27.5 kilometres Blue line Rail Project will run from Okokomaiko to Marina.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of works at the rail stations, as the contractors were on course, hoping that they would round up works on the Blue and Red line rails according to schedule for commercial activities later in the year.

”Our promise on the blue and the red line is still on course. We believe that by coming on a quarterly basis to supervise them, we would ensure that before the end of this year, we will see the trains on top of the tracks.

”That is our commitment and we will begin to monitor and check ourselves.

”It is a very iconic and landmark project that we are truly proud of. On behalf of the government, I want to commend all of our contractors because they are very committed.

”They have assured us that whatever it takes, they will complete all of the projects on schedule and on budget,” the governor said.

He promised to intensify supervision and monitoring of the projects quarterly to facilitate speedy completion.

”We embarked on this similar tour about three or four months ago and we did mention that we would be doing it every quarter, so that we can see how far the constructions are going.

”As we all have seen, I am happy to report that the construction is going on according to schedule. All the contractors are here even today not being a working day, they are all on-site working,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also disclosed the plan by the state government to relocate the market around the Train Station at Yaba, as the government was engaging concerned stakeholders on how best to relocate traders to another place.

During Monday’s tour to the four stations by Gov. Sanwo-Olu, there were significant improvement in construction works at the sites of the Ikeja, Yaba, Ebute-Metta and Marina stations, compared to Sept. 25, 2021 visit to the sites.

At the Ikeja Station, which will be the main iconic station for the red line project, the station was at foundation level in September, but the project is now at the second floor level, remaining the third floor, which is the final floor.

The road works at Ikeja, as well as the overpass from Obafemi Awolowo to Agege Motor Road are also ongoing.

At Yaba site, about three months ago, the contractor was at the excavating stage but, they are now decking to go to the second floor, in line with the matching order to the contractor to ensure that they keep to the timelines and the deadline.

The Ebute-Metta Station is far ahead of delivery because the contractor has finished the carcass of the station as the governor’s entourage was able to walk into the station safely.