The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain lasted for about one and a half hour, causing heavy flash floods and traffic gridlock in some areas, especially in the Surulere axis.

Many residents heaved a sigh of relief due to the harsh weather experienced since the yuletide seasons.

Mrs Laide Abayomi, a hair stylist, told NAN that the rain was long overdue.

”We thank God for the rain, though we have been expecting it since last week when other states were experiencing there own.

”The weather pattern has also changed, everything now has changed, even the harmattan started late. We pray the rain brings good increase in our agricultural sector,” Abayomi said.

Mr Akinyemi Badmus, a transporter said the first rain of the year was a sign of blessing.

”I never knew it will come today (Sunday). It has really affected my business, the roads are blocked.

”I want to advice that government should prepare for the rainy season so that we will not be caught unawares when heavy rain comes.

”I ply Yaba route but since the rain started around mid-day, I couldn’t make any fast trip due to the blocked drains along that axis to Ojuelegba.

”Let the Ministry of Environment start work, all the gutters, drainages and roads are blocked,” Badmus said.

NAN reports that efforts to reach the Lagos NiMet Director, Mr Peter Odjugo proved abortive as his number “was not reachable”.

Places like Akerele, Idi-Araba road, Lawanson/Itire road, Ogulana road experienced heavy flood, while some residents were seen clearing the gutters by their houses.