Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 11.

According to him, the new confirmed deaths increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 262.

He said that 435 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state on the date, increasing the state’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 37,284.

Abayomi added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 246,534.

According to him, 3,139 COVID-19 patients, who have been successfully treated and recovered, were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 25, 767.

“Cases currently under isolation – 192, active cases under home based care are 7,924,” he said.

Data from the World Health Organisation Africa Region shows that there were over three million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent with more than 2.5 million recoveries and 74,000 deaths cumulatively.