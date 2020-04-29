Lagos State Government has discharged 49 coronavirus patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centres.

According to the state’s Ministry of Health, the patients include 28 males, 21 females. This is the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in one day in any state in Nigeria.

The ministry said 18 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, while 31 were discharged from the isolation centre at Onikan area of the state

This development brings the total of coronavirus patients who have successfully recovered from the infection in Lagos to 187.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. On Tuesday, April 29, 2020, the state recorded 80 new cases bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria’s economic hub to 844.