Lagos records another COVID-19 death, 2,893 active cases in communities

One COVID-19 related death was recorded on Monday in Lagos, said Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]
Abayomi disclosed this in his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Wednesday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Monday.

He said the death had increased the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 391.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased.

The commissioner also said that 2,893 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said that 2,889 tests were conducted on the reported date out of which 275 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 64, 307,” Abayomi said.

According to him, 56,464 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,421 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 612, 494.

He warned the residents not to ignore the third wave of the COVID-19, assuring them that the state government was committed to flattening the curve.

