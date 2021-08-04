Lagos records another COVID-19 death, 2,893 active cases in communities

He said the death had increased the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 391.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased.

The commissioner also said that 2,893 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said that 2,889 tests were conducted on the reported date out of which 275 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 64, 307,” Abayomi said.

According to him, 56,464 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,421 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 612, 494.