Lagos State has announced its 20th coronavirus-related death two months after the disease broke out in Nigeria.

An update by the state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 showed that the patient died on Wednesday, April 29.

"We regret to announce additional #COVID19 related death involving a 25-year-old male who at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness," Abayomi said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi [Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi]

The state is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 931 cases recorded, 53.9% of the country's total of 1,728 cases.

In its Wednesday update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that Lagos has actually recorded 21 fatalities, the highest of any state in the country.

A total of seven deaths were recorded on Wednesday, the highest in a single day since the crisis started, raising Nigeria's death toll to 51.

Nigeria recorded 196 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the highest recorded in a single day since the outbreak started [NCDC]

Borno has recorded the second highest number of deaths with five, followed by Kano, Edo, Sokoto, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with three each.

Katsina, Osun, Oyo, Delta, and Rivers have recorded two deaths each; and Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Ogun have recorded one each.

Lagos also discharged its highest number of recovered patients in a day with 49 patients released to go home on Wednesday.

A total of 307 recovered patients have been released in Lagos (192), FCT (36), Osun (18), Edo (9), Oyo (9), Akwa Ibom (9), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (6), Ogun (6), Delta (4), Ondo (3), Kwara (2), Ekiti (2), Rivers (2), Enugu (2), and Anambra (1).

Nigeria has recorded at least one coronavirus case in 34 states and the FCT. Only Cross River and Kogi are yet to record any cases.