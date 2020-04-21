Two patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 that both patients died on Monday, April 20.

One of the deceased was a 45-year-old Nigerian man who returned from India in January, and the other a 36-year-old Nigerian woman who had severe underlying health condition, and no travel history or established contact with any coronavirus case.

Abayomi noted that Lagos has now recorded 16 coronavirus deaths.

"I urge you all to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID19 infection in our communities," he appealed.

Abayomi also announced that the state recorded no new cases on Monday, the first time since April 6.

The 38 new cases that were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night were detected in Kano (23), Gombe (5), Kaduna (3), Borno (2), Abia (2), Sokoto (1), Ekiti (1), and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja (1).

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 376 cases, 56.5% of the country's total - 665.

Nigeria has recorded at least one coronavirus case in 24 states and the FCT, as of April 20.

188 people have been discharged, but 22 people have died.