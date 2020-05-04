The ministry disclosed this on its Twitter account.

It, however, did not give additional information about age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

“Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 30,” the ministry tweeted.

According to it, as of May 3, the state recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,123.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos still remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 828 active cases.

NAN also reports that 247 COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged, with two evacuated and 16 patients transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, showed that there were 44, 034 cases of COVID-19 and 1, 788 deaths reported in Africa.