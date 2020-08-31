The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Sunday, August 30, 20202, in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, the bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Plateau State with 55 cases.

Surprisingly, Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria recorded only 15 cases, while Ebonyi and Oyo states recorded 11 cases each.

In Abia, eight cases were detected, Seven each in Anambra, Abuja and Rivers, six in Kaduna, five in Ondo, three in Kwara and one case each in Bauchi, Benue and Edo state.

The NCDC’s update on Sunday also showed that 199 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from isolation centres.

The update also showed that two more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Sunday as the death toll rose to 1,013 from 1,011.