Lagos State Government has announced another coronavirus death in the state.

The state recorded the 14th coronavirus-related death on Saturday, April 18, 2020, following the death of an 83-year-old.

The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi announced this on Sunday, April 19, 2020, on Twitter.

Abayomi said the deceased had underlying health issues.

He tweeted, “23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 309.

“4 COVID-19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14. The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe social distancing and stay home to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection.”

Lagos is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria. The state as of Saturday, April 18, 2020, had recorded 306 cases.