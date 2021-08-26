Lagos records 10 COVID-19 related deaths in 24hrs

He said that the 10 deaths recorded on the reported date, increased the number of the state’s fatalities to 525.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Abayomi said that 5,874 tests were conducted on the reported days, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 71,544,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 4,135 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said 61,880 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,764 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

Abayomi disclosed that currently, there were 240 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 672, 549.

Earlier, Abayomi, had advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocol in order to reduce their exposure to the virus.