Lagos receives Guinness World Records certificate for largest cupcakes mosaic

The presentation was made at the Lagos House, Marina by the Managing Director, Outori Ltd and Lead, Fly Africa Initiative, Mr Wole Olagundoye.

Sanwo-Olu received the certificate on behalf of Lagos State Government as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.

The record was in respect of Lagos State Government’s celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria, with 60,011 cupcakes mosaic anniversary logo in the world, on Oct 1, 2020.

The initiative had placed Nigeria and Lagos in the Guinness World Records as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo, made with cupcakes mosaic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu was joined by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, to receive the certificate.

Also receiving the certificate with the governor were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, and his SDGs and Investment counterpart, Mrs Solape Hammond.

Speaking on the presentation, Akinbile-Yussuf said putting Lagos State in the Guinness Book of World Records was a great feat which the state would leverage for other world records.

NAN recalls that 150 volunteers came together to make the Largest Cupcakes Mosaic of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary logo.

Akinbile-Yussuf had, during the laying of the cupcakes, said that the initiative sent a message to the world that Lagos was a land of creativity and innovations.

She said that putting Nigeria in the Guinness World Record as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic was very unique to Lagos, being the trail brazier in every lofty initiative.