According to a document put together by The Economist Intelligence Unit, Nigeria’s economic capital, Lagos ranks 138th in 2018 world’s most liveable cities report, with a score of 38.5%

Vienna is the world’s most liveable city with a score of 99.1% according to the Global Liveability Index 2018.

CNN reports that Melbourne, Australia used to occupy the number one spot, but was edged out this year.

“EIU attributes Austria's capital's rise to the top to increased security scores due to a return to relative stability across much of Europe after high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years,” the report states.

Also, New York, London and Paris were ranked 57th, 48th and 19th respectively due to the transportation problems, high level of crime and congestion in those cities.

According to CNN, "Japan's Osaka and Tokyo have now moved up into the top ten, coming in third and seventh place respectively.

“Both cities achieved their highest ranking on the survey this year thanks to a decline in crime rates as well as improvements in public transportation.

"Osaka stands out especially, having climbed six positions, to third place, over the past six months, closing the gap with Melbourne, the EIU's annual ranking report summary says.

"It is now separated from the former top-ranked city by a mere 0.7 of a percentage point. Osaka's improvements in scores for quality and availability of public transportation, as well as a consistent decline in crime rates, have contributed to higher ratings in the infrastructure and stability categories respectively."

“Canada performed well as well, with Toronto tying with Tokyo for seventh position on a score of 97.2% and Calgary (97.5%) and Vancouver (97.3%) taking fourth and sixth place respectively,” it added.

The top 10 most liveable cities in the world are:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Osaka, Japan

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Sydney, Australia

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada (Tie)

7. Tokyo, Japan (Tie)

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

Syria’s capital city of Damascus is at the bottom of the list with 30%, according to the report.

According to he Economist Intelligence Unit, the Global Liveability Index is measured based on factors across five broad categories of Stability, Healthcare, Culture and environment, Education and Infrastructure.