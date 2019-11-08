Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Thursday said that the state government has approved the provision of computer tablets for all primary school teachers in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of primary school facilities in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hamzat said that the tablets would assist the teachers in effective teaching of the pupils.

“Every teacher cannot teach with the same standard across the state, but with the tool (tablet), it allows to know your students are being taught right.

“What is important for us is education and it is fundamental to the development of the state, you will also see a big increase in education budget.

“Because if we don’t get it right from the basic level, then we have missed it. We believe that education is fundamental,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor also said that the state had approved the recruitment of over one thousand primary school teachers in the state.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat at the commissioning of the new block of primary school classrooms, computer labs and outdoor recreational facilities in Abukuru Street, Ajegunle Ajeromi Local Government. . [Twitter/@drobafemihamzat]

According to him, the state government will increase the budgetary allocation of the education sector in order to further improve the standard of education in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat inaugurated facilities St. Mary Model Nursery and Primary school, Father Sadiku Primary School and Oba Abdul Fatai Aromire Library.

The deputy governor also inaugurated an ICT Centre as well as newly rehabilitated Abukuru street in the area..

Earlier, Mr Fatai Ayoola, Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, said that there was need to invest in children who were the future leaders in order to create a sustainable future for the masses.

“My administration is passionate about the process of development among adolescents, hence, our resolve to provide comfortable learning environment for Ajegunle kids.

“These involve construction and reconstruction of schools tagged “The Ayoola Model” in public primary schools across Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“Sequel to these, we have completed construction of Abukuru Street in order to compliment the learning facilities in the area.

“The road will also add commercial value to business owners in these communities,” the council chairman said.

The chairman called on the state government to provide some basic social amenities needed in the communities.

“Ajeromi-lfelodun Local Government Area is in dire need of basic social amenities such as repair and maintenance of Mba/Cardoso road, maintenance and dualization of Kirikiri road.

“We also need quality health care service centres, state-of-the-art public schools with modern equipment and empowerment programmes that will develop our youths and liberate our women,” Ayoola said.

He restated the council’s commitment to transforming “our communities for a better Ajegunle as part of a greater Lagos”.