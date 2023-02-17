ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos police vow to prosecute anyone unleashing violence over naira crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police say anyone found wanting will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

Idowu Owohunwa, Lagos State Commissioner of Police. ( Guardian)
The warning is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday.

Owohunwa assured residents and visitors to Lagos State that the command would leave no stone unturned to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“This warning has become necessary following attempts by some miscreants to take advantage of the CBN cash policy to unleash violence in some parts of the state, ” he said.

According to him, anyone found wanting will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

He encouraged all law-abiding Lagos residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“The Command has restored normalcy and ensured optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing their continued safety and security,” he said.

The police boss appreciated the good people of Lagos State for always providing prompt and adequate information to the Police.

He encouraged more, as he observed that the partnership and trust had helped the command in no small measure to curb crime and criminality in the state, and in promptly stabilising the state security space.

