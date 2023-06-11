The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos Police rearrest suspect 22 months after escaping from custody

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that the suspect was rearrested few days ago with his accomplice, Aliu Tijani.

The two suspects, Aliu Tijani and Wasiu Opeyemi. [Twitter:BenHundeyin]
Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Sunday on his verified Twitter handle @benhundeyin.

He said that the suspect had earlier been arrested for alleged cultism in August 2021 but fled.

“Opeyemi escaped from police custody in August 2021 in handcuffs,” he said.

the welder who cut off the handcuffs after he escaped, he said.

According to him, the suspects have been brought before a court and kept behind bars.

