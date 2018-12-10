Pulse.ng logo
Lagos Police punishes 233 officers for corruption-related offences

He revealed that 16 were dismissed, 26 demoted, one charged to court and 190 served severe punishments with the offences documented in their service files.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi

(The News Nigeria)

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, revealed that about 233 policemen have been arrested for corruption-related offences.

While speaking at the Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Centre for Change on Sunday, December 9, the police commissioner revealed that 16 were dismissed, 26 demoted, one charged to court and 190 served severe punishments with the offences documented in their service files.

He said, "In the last one year, 233 policemen have been arrested and tried for corrupt practices. Sixteen of them have been dismissed, one policeman charged to court, 26 have been reduced in rank and 190 of them have gotten major entries in their files.

"Others were given punishment relating to minor entries and fatigue to act as a deterrent to others. We will continue to partner every other group to fight corruption.”

Edgal, who was honoured by the centre as anti-corruption champion, added that the command will continue to uphold the mandate of the Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim Idris, to eradicate corruption and human right infractions within the system.

