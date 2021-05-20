RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'No cause for alarm,' Lagos Police investigates unrest in Oshodi

The Lagos State Police Command is carrying out an intensive patrol of the area.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command is investigating the cause of unrest that was widely reported in the Oshodi area of the state on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Many residents in the area, as well as commuters were thrown into confusion by an apparent confrontation between hoodlums and security forces believed to be personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that an officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had been killed by a mob the previous day, triggering the deployment of troops to major areas of Mosafejo in Oshodi which links major parts of the state.

Many vehicles, especially commercial buses, were destroyed, and the traffic gridlock it caused left many people stranded in the early hours of Thursday.

Lagos Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that normalcy has been restored to the area.

"We urge Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general. No cause for alarm," he said in a brief statement that did not mention the involvement of soldiers in the confrontation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, also ordered that intensive patrol be carried out in the area.

