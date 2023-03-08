ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police investigates suspected burning of spare parts market

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party has reacted to the incident.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

The Akere Motor Spare Parts Market in Apapa was engulfed in an early morning fire, prompting an investigation by the Lagos State Police Command.

In a tweet by the Command, it was confirmed that the blaze broke out at approximately 3:00 am on Wednesday morning, March 08, 2023, and was eventually extinguished by a team comprising police officers and the Lagos State Fire Service.

Casualties: The police also confirmed that a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

In response to the tragedy, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has called for calm amongst Lagosians.

He has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and uncover the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

CP Owohunwa has also urged the public to refrain from making any unfounded claims about the incident, emphasizing that the findings of the investigation will be made public.

Meanwhile: Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has reacted to the incident in a tweet thread.

While extending his sympathy, Obi noted that the need for equal protection under the law; and government's meeting of her responsibility to protect lives and property cannot be overemphasised.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

