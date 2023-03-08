Lagos Police investigates suspected burning of spare parts market

In a tweet by the Command, it was confirmed that the blaze broke out at approximately 3:00 am on Wednesday morning, March 08, 2023, and was eventually extinguished by a team comprising police officers and the Lagos State Fire Service.

Casualties: The police also confirmed that a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

In response to the tragedy, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has called for calm amongst Lagosians.

He has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and uncover the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

CP Owohunwa has also urged the public to refrain from making any unfounded claims about the incident, emphasizing that the findings of the investigation will be made public.

Meanwhile: Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has reacted to the incident in a tweet thread.