The Lagos state police command has destroyed illicit drugs worth N400 million.

According to Leadership, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi said the drugs include: Cocaine, Tramadol, Codeine, Indian Hemp and many others.

The report says that the drugs were destroyed at the Elepe dump site, Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Edgal also thanked residents of the state for giving the police useful information.

“The substances we are destroying here were recovered during the course of raiding on criminal hideouts. “The substances contain Cocaine, Tramadol, Codeine, Indian Hemp and other dangerous drugs worth over N400m.

“This is why we have decided to fight illegal use and sale of drugs and we have being receiving assistance through partnership with security agencies and the Lagos State government.

“These drugs were seized between Jan. 2018 and now. Since our store had become filled beyond capacity, we decided to approach the court for order to destroy them,” he added.

In 2017, after he was appointed the Lagos police commissioner, Edgal vowed to reduce crime rate in the state by 30 per cent.