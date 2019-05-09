The Lagos State Police Command has denied that one of its officers killed a motorcycle rider as alleged in a video making waves on social media.

A video emerged early on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, showing a motorcycle rider lying lifeless in the middle of the road just in front of Ago-Okota Police Station in Okota, Isolo local government area of the state.

Two policemen were alleged to have tried to extort the motorcyclist of N100 before one of them hit him with the butt of his gun.

When the motorcyclist, identified as Aliu Rafiu, fell and started bleeding from his head, the officers fled into the station, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

Rafiu was confirmed dead at the Isolo General Hospital after officers transported him to the medical facility.

In a statement, the Lagos Command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said Rafiu was involved in an accident, and not killed by policemen as reported.

Referring to the report as false and a complete misrepresentation of the facts, Elkana said officers only found the deceased after he was involved in a fatal crash with a vehicle whose driver immediately fled the scene.

He said, "An eyewitness, Mr Adedayo Benson, stated that this morning (Wednesday), he was standing in front of the Century Hotel and saw the motorcyclist, who was riding at top speed, ram into a road bump and suddenly applied his brakes but was hit by a Camry car driver, who was behind him.

"The driver of the Camry ran before the arrival of the police. Investigation into the accident is ongoing to track and apprehend the driver of the car with a view to bringing him to justice."

Police officers have been in the news recently for a string of misconducts that have sometimes led to the death of civilians. This led to the acceleration of a Police reform bill which was passed by the National Assembly last month and awaits presidential assent.