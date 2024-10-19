ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police confirm death of DPO who slumped in office

News Agency Of Nigeria

A source from the division said the body of the officer had been moved to a mortuary.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
On Friday night, the command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin, however, did not give details of the officer and what led to his death.

NAN had earlier gathered that the DPO was said to have slumped in the office and died before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night.

It was learned that the news of his death threw the officers attached to the station into mourning.

