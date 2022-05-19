Lagos Police Commissioner says most commercial motorcyclists are criminals

Alabi made this claim on Thursday, May 19, 2022, when he featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

The commissioner believes the majority of commercial ‘okada’ riders tend to commit a plethora of petty misdeeds.

“There have been consultations with their executive members in various communities and what we have been able to discover is that most of them are not even licensed and before God and man, I will assure you and I want to be emphatic here, that most of them are criminals masquerading as Okada riders,” Alabi said.

“And that’s the reason why we have been having a lot of dialogue, consultations and meetings with their union and in the course of doing that, I believe that the best way out is to get them off our roads. Most of them are masquerading as Okada riders but they are criminals.”

Alabi, who assumed his current role in January 2022, further declared that strategies will be put in place to make sure the new directives are adhered to and revealed punishments will be meted out to anyone who disregards them.

“Over time people have been enforcing it but they have not been enforcing it in a holistic manner,” he said.

“We are going to change our tactics and strategy and we are going to win the whole war and ensure that the war is enforced better by not allowing anybody to ply these routes. Anybody arrested will be made to face the law,” he said.

The commissioner of police made these declarations after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, on Wednesday May 18, 2022, announced the ban in six local government areas of the state.