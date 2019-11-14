Four members of a suspected armed robbery syndicate, were on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, arrested by law enforcement.

The suspects were apprehended by the anti-robbery team of the Lagos Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), for allegedly terrorising residents of Ketu and Ojota areas of the state.

Lagos PPRO, Bala Elkana says the suspects would be charged to court. [The Pledge]

Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), identified the suspects as Ajibade Taiwo, Yakubu Ezra, Justice Puaag and Abdul Mohammed.

Elkana told newsmen that the suspects were arrested during a raid on their hideout in the Ogudu area of Lagos.

Elkana said, “On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, around 1.15am, a team of raider operatives led by the commander in charge of the unit, stormed the hideout of the criminals at N0. 48, Hon. Bayo Osinowo Street, Ogudu, Lagos, to effect the arrest of the criminals.

“The area was raided for more hoodlums, while the suspects were taken into custody and are currently giving useful information that will assist in the arrest of other members of the robbery syndicate. In our usual practice, the suspects will be charged on the completion of investigation.”

According to the police spokesman, items recovered from the suspects include -two locally-made single-barreled pistols, six live cartridges and an axe.

Elkana further stated that the arrested suspects will soon be charged to court.