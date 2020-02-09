The state command's spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Sunday, February 9, 2020, that the 22-year-old Bello is a native of Lalopun in Kwara State.

He said that Bello, who resides at 23, Ayinla Street, Idiaraba, Lagos, had been on the police wanted list for violent crimes and gang clashes.

“The suspect confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murders and armed robbery incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire.

“The suspect told detectives that he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) and later rose to the number one position,’’ he said.

Elkana said Bello had an official Facebook account with 1,928 friends which they use and other social media accounts to recruit new members.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state.

“The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the Commissioner of Police is intelligence driven, targeting mostly leaders of gangs and cult groups and blocking the channels through which they recruit young people.

“The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cults and gangs in the state,’’ he said.

He added that the feat was achieved through well-coordinated and targeted operations, stressing that the onslaught would be sustained until the miscreants were totally defeated.