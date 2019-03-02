Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, also denied an online publication alleging that one of its officers killed a bus driver in the area.

Oti said in a statement on Saturday that the suspects allegedly belonged to an unlawful society.

He said: We unequivocally state that no police officer killed any bus driver in Lagos state on the date in question being March 1, 2019.

Oti said that a teamof anti crime policemen on routine patrol led by Insp. Oloruntoba Gbenga, was attacked by a gang of youths suspected to be members of an unlawful society, led by one Lekan Isiaka.

The said Lekan Isiaka, while trying to snatch a rifle assigned to Insp. Frank Ikpokpo, stabbed him on the head. The rest of the team resisted the criminal gang and made a distress call to their Area Command Headquarters in Ayobo.

A team of policemen were dispatched to the scene on rescue mission. The rescue team succeeded in arresting the notorious Lekan Isiaka who pretended to be dead in the video being circulated alongside his partners in crime.

They are: Precious Bassey, Anayo Ugwu, Adewale Fatai, Samuel Akande, Matthew Ogbede, Adewunmi Idowu, Chukwuka Oshele and Kunle Adeola.

The injured policemen have been treated and discharged while Insp. Frank Ikpokpo is in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital, Oti said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu had directed that the suspects be charged to court on Monday March 4, 2019 for attempted murder.