Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested at about 8:00 p.m. on on June 19, at Mobolaji Johnson Road, Ikeja.

“The suspects were arrested by officers of Alausa Division of the Command following a distress call received by the police about an ongoing robbery attack at Ikeja.

“They were apprehended while escaping with their loot after robbing their victims.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one Tecno mobile phone, one dagger and N5,400,” he said.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigations rrevealedthat the suspects had previously operated in the area a couple of times, snatching belongings of unsuspecting passers-by.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.