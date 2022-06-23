RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected traffic robbers, Usman Mohammed, Azeez Adeleke and Solomon Odiya, in Ikeja.

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot
Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested at about 8:00 p.m. on on June 19, at Mobolaji Johnson Road, Ikeja.

“The suspects were arrested by officers of Alausa Division of the Command following a distress call received by the police about an ongoing robbery attack at Ikeja.

“They were apprehended while escaping with their loot after robbing their victims.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one Tecno mobile phone, one dagger and N5,400,” he said.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigations rrevealedthat the suspects had previously operated in the area a couple of times, snatching belongings of unsuspecting passers-by.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

Hundeyin assured residents that the Command under the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, would continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of life and property in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Nigerian government opens portal to document unemployed citizens

Nigerian government opens portal to document unemployed citizens

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Lagos police arrest 3 robbery suspects, recover loot

Police, Vigilantes battle terrorists in Katsina, kill 2

Police, Vigilantes battle terrorists in Katsina, kill 2

Cracks in APC as 20 senators plan to defect to PDP, NNPP others

Cracks in APC as 20 senators plan to defect to PDP, NNPP others

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Gunmen behead former Anambra lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

Gunmen behead former Anambra lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

Senate orders Shell to refund $200m to FG over alleged violation of JV agreement

Senate orders Shell to refund $200m to FG over alleged violation of JV agreement

Man treks from Bauchi to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's presidential ticket

Man treks from Bauchi to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's presidential ticket

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil