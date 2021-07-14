Lagos police arrest 1,320 criminal suspects, recover 110 arms in 2 months

Odumosu said that 125 ammunition of various calibres and eight stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Odumosu, who attributed the arrest to a recent establishment of some tactical units, added that the Command was also able to foil 46 cases of armed robbery within the period.

“Recently, the Command established some tactical units to conform with and tackle the new dimensions of social vices in the state. This paid off.

“Many cases that were recorded have been unraveled, while many suspects arrested have been prosecuted. Isolated cases of robbery in traffic have also been tackled.

“Due to the general appraisal of security in the state and robust intelligence gathering, the Command has embarked on constant raid at flash points, where miscreants, who terrorise innocent people hide.

“The idea is to be proactive and take the fight against crimes and criminality to their dens,” he said.

Giving a summary of the arrest, Odumosu said the suspects were raided at various locations across the state and many dangerous weapons as well as suspected hard drugs were recovered from them.

“In totality, from the month of May till date, the command arrested 66 suspected armed robbers, 72 suspected cultists and 47 murder suspects.

“The Command, within the period under review, was able to charge 151 suspects to court amongst whom were 15 cultists/armed robbers,” he said.

Odumosu said the July 7 Black Axe confraternity celebration was foiled with the pro-activeness of the Command and 12 cultists were arrested with four different arms recovered.

“The command has strategically harnessed all available means of having adequate and solid security system in Lagos State.

“These include constant engagement of the stakeholders, robust intelligence gathering, multi agency collaboration and incorporating forensic methods of investigating cases in the command.