Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after Lekki building collapse

Bayo Wahab

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the state.

Idris Salako has resigned his appointment as Lagos Physical Planning Commissioner
Idris Salako has resigned his appointment as Lagos Physical Planning Commissioner

According to a statement made available by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the commissioner.

The statement reads in part; “This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the state and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

Recall that a seven-storey building under construction located on Oba Idowu Oniru Street collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, September 4, 2022.

