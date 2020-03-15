In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said that there was the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance to avoid breathing in polluted air.

He also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment to be distributed to residents of the affected area and all safety workers on ground.

The safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks have been delivered.

A pipeline explosion rocked the western part of the state in the early hours of Sunday, leading to fire incident with attendant effects on the atmosphere.

The explosion killed at least 15 people and destroyed more than 70 buildings.

Safety agencies in the state were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to contain the fire and keep the residents safe.

ALSO READ: NEMA says 15 killed in latest Lagos explosion tragedy

The governor said that the protective equipment were to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections on the residents, who might inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

He noted that in such a situation, there would be unhealthy substances that could negatively affect people’s lungs.

Meanwhile, combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA) LASEPA; the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) are at the scene.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the police are at the scene to ensure the safety.