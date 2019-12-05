The pipeline explosion that occurred at Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos, has reportedly led to the closure of the link bridge between Idowu-Egba and Ayobo area of the state.

According to a source, motorists have been taking alternative routes after the bridge was razed in the inferno from the explosion.

Rescue team recovering the body of a victim from the pipeline explosion. [GidiTraffic/Twitter]

The explosion, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, December 5, 2019, sparked waves of panic among residents, as many were seen running in all directions to avoid being caught in the explosion.

According to Punch, the explosion was caused by suspected vandals who ruptured the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) pipeline in the area in a bid to scoop fuel.

One yet-to-be-identified man has been confirmed to have died as a result.

Nosa Okunbur, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), stated, “Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team as well as other emergency responders at the incident scene, it was observed that pipelines located within Diamond Estate/Idowu Egba was ruptured and spilling petrol which resulted in a fire outbreak at four points. One adult male was burnt to death."

LASEMA Response Team as well as other emergency services have responded to the disaster [Pulse]

Okunbur added that rescue and recovery operations are ongoing at the site of the incident.