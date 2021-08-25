Lagos PDP chairman Adegbola Dominic is dead

According to Taofeeq Gani, the spokesperson for PDP in the state, Dominic died of coronavirus-related ailments on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement announcing Dominic's death, Gani said “The Lagos State PDP Chairman, Dr ADEGBOLA DOMINIC, has just died of COVID-19 related ailments. The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

“Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group. He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

“He had also contested Lagos State governorship under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos West senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.”