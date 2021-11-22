RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

135 private health facilities to help vaccinate Lagosians for N6,000

Samson Toromade

Lagosians who receive the vaccine at private sites will pay an administrative fee of N6,000.

COVID-19 vaccination started in Lagos eight months ago (image used for illustration) [LASG]

The Lagos State government has announced the enrolment of 135 private health facilities to help its mass vaccination campaign for COVID-19.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said last weekend the state now has 360 vaccination sites, with 225 existing public vaccination sites already earmarked for the campaign.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had first announced the campaign last month, with the goal of vaccinating at least four million residents before the end of the year.

Abayomi said in a statement released on Monday, November 22, 2021 that the private facilities were engaged after a rigorous selection and accreditation process.

They were vetted for quality assurance, vaccine safety, and follow-up care; and are now listed on all of the government's communication channels.

"The decision to leverage on the private sector is based solely on our resolve to include private health facilities and corporate institutions as additional sites for the COVID-19 vaccination administration to mitigate the impact of the fourth wave in Lagos.

"This is in furtherance of efforts to increase the reach and access to the available vaccines provided through the generous contributions and donations by the Federal Government and our donors," the commissioner said.

He also said more private health facilities will be added to the list after they have been vetted by the government.

Lagosians who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at private sites will pay an administrative fee of N6,000, but vaccination remains free at public sites.

"I wish to note that no one is compelled to receive their vaccines at any private facility as the vaccines in both are of the same quality and brand," Abayomi said.

COVID-19 vaccination commenced nationwide in March, but only about 1.2 million Lagos residents had received at least one dose as of late October.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

