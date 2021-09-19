Lagos Panel suspends #EndSARS sitting till further notice

The Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) announced this on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Explaining why the sitting was suspended, Okuwobi said the sitting could not continue because the panel needed to work on certain reports.

She said, “There are two reports that we are expected to work on, we are not close enough to any of them, we cannot continue with the sitting and end up the assignment without concluding. So we will not be sitting from today,” Mrs Okuwobi said of the indefinite adjournment.

“But as soon as we find ourselves in a comfortable situation, we will send hearing notices to cases that have been listed.

“Please bear with us, we cannot speculate on any further extension. We have to work towards completing the assignment as early as we can.”

She further said that the panel would use the break to “evaluate, collate and make findings” regarding the Lekki shooting.

Reacting to the adjournment, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and member of the panel, said there are efforts to frustrate the panel's investigation on Lekki tollgate shooting.

“There are attempts to frustrate the EndSARS Judicial Panel from reaching meaningful conclusions on investigations into the Lekki Toll Gate incident of 20th October 2020. I will give details subsequently,” Adegboruwa said.

The Lagos panel was set up in October 2020, after the #EndSARS crisis that rocked the state for weeks.