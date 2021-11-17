Lagos panel member says there are errors in leaked #EndSARS report

The judicial panel, had on Monday, November 15, 2021, submitted 309-page documents to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on its findings on police brutality cases and the October 20 shooting incident at Lekki tollgate.

In the report, the panel submitted that the “killing of unarmed protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020 could be described in the context of a ‘massacre”.

The report, however, has been a subject of controversy since it was submitted as many Nigerians faulted the panel’s submission.

Reacting to this, Majekodunmi in a statement on Wednesday, said the errors were corrected before final submission.

He added that the leaked report is not far from the original one.

The youth representative on the judicial panel also urged Nigerians to stick to the facts of the findings and its recommendations.

He said, “A leaked report of the Panel has been in circulation since yesterday, and I got numerous calls and messages from various persons asking me to confirm if the report was authentic.”

“While others were particular about the error of name duplications, it is imperative to note that the leaked report in circulation is not far from the original, but I can confirm that the original is without all the identified errors.

“Furthermore, we did approve the report for print after several reviews of typographical error, omission of some documents but duplicated as final edit; final, final edits and final of the finals of edit.

“Regardless of errors identified, it is important that we stick to the facts of the findings and its recommendations contained therein and also interpret appropriately.

“This report is all encompassing for the reasoning of peace and justice. I am sure every one of you must have gone through the details.

“To provide a summary, you can find an executive summary of the report on pages 11–15, background on page 16, general proceedings on pages 17–280, panel findings on pages 281–304, a compendium of recommendations on pages 305–300 und the conclusion to page 305.

“The report of the panel further validates our position that peaceful protesters were injured and/or killed by security operatives who were meant to protect us. The findings of the panel, and most importantly, the recommendations are now in the public domain.

“In conclusion, it is not the time to rest nor sleep; it is the time to peacefully demand accountability and ensure that the recommendations of the panel are implemented.