Lagos orders residents of Meiran, Kara, Alagbole, others to relocate

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement said the relocation notice became expedient following the incidence of flooding already being experienced in the neighbourhood of Ajegunle, Kara.

It noted that the directive was also the sequel to the alert issued by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on the operation of Oyan Dam for flood in September and October.

The statement listed the affected catchment areas to include, Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon boundaries.

It noted that the latest alert which emanated from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources was a follow-up to a public statement issued by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on Monday.

The Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority statement showed rainfall and average water released monthly for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 till mid-October and warned of possible inundation by flooding.

“The available data showed that comparatively for the year 2021, total rainfall was 969mm while for 2022, it was 1,140mm when compared with the first 10 months of this year; rainfall amounted to 1,410.1mm which was a significant rise.

“In addition, for the amount of water spilled by the River Basin Authority for the whole of 2021, it amounted to 1,140 million cubic meters (mcm), while for 2022, the amount of water spilled was slightly higher at 1,475.6 mcm.

“For the 10 months of 2023, a very significant 2,274 has been released with 532.2 mcm and 348.7 mcm released in September and October respectfully,” the statement said.

It explained that the statistical table released by the River Basin Authority showed that the amount of rainfall recorded from January to October 2023 (1,410.0mm) indicated that most of the rainfall in the area had fallen.

“Likewise, the volume of water released from January to October 15, 2023, is more than the average synthesized Annual Flow volume of 1770mcm against a Gross Storage of 27+90mcm,” it said.

The statement said the utmost concern of the government was the safety of the lives and properties of residents, hence the urgent call for relocation by those affected.

It added that the alert became necessary because of much water being expected in October 2023 in addition to the downpours usually associated with the months of September and December each year.

“This is along Ogun River Basin and other related predictions and warning from Nigeria Metrological Services, Nigeria Hydrological Services, National Emergency Management Agency and other related agencies,” the statement said.