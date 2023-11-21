ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor assured investors that his administration would create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to grow in the state.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu said this during a courtesy visit by the management of the Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd., led by its Group Chairman, Mr Jung Won Ju, at the Lagos House, Ikeja. He said that Lagos was ready for business and open to new investments.

The governor assured investors that his administration would create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to grow in the state. He said that the Lagos State Government was ready and willing to partner with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd in automobile, real estate and technology.

According to him, the relationship between South Korea and Nigeria dates back several decades.

"We are aware of your strength and capacity. Lagos is ready for business and it is open for new investments.

“I know Daewoo Nigeria has been here for a while but this is an opportunity for you to take that relationship to another level.

"So, on this your visit, don’t let it just be a visit to show; let it be a visit of commitment and real partnership. Let it be a visit where there will be real transactions on the table that both of us can take away.

"We are here to create the enabling environment for investments and businesses to grow. So, whatever you need from our side for your investments within our means, you can be rest assured that we are willing to do it, for as long as we see a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Our city is open. We are ready and willing to create that partnership with you in automobile, real estate and technology because we have a very strong and capable youth population that is dynamic. They are very professional and they are ready to work,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Jung Won Ju, said that his company would be investing in real estate and infrastructure in Nigeria. Ju said that Lagos had been identified as one of the major investment areas, being the economic capital of Nigeria.

Mr Adekunle Ilesanmi, the General Manager, Contract and Business Development, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd, also spoke during the visit. He commended Lagos State for accommodating a lot of investments and providing an enabling environment for returns on investments.

Ilesanmi said that the firm had over 40 years of commitment in Nigeria, and was going to be investing in housing, real estate and infrastructure.

"We are trying to increase our investments in the country and Lagos has been identified as one of the major investment areas because Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria.

"The chairman is willing and has assured Mr Governor that we will make that commitment in a short time, especially in the real estate and housing.

"It is very commendable to see Lagos State accommodating a lot of investments and giving an enabling environment to all the investors coming in and ensuring that there is a return on investments.

"That makes Lagos attractive because when you invest here, you are sure of a return on your investment. The government is going to support you to be able to have a return on your investment,” he added.

