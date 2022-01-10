RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos nurses suspend strike, seek speedy implementation of demands

They called for speedy implementation of agreement reached with the Lagos State Government.

Nurses under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Lagos State have suspended its three-day warning strike.

The State Chairman, Mr Olurotimi Awojide, disclosed this at an emergency Congress Meeting of the association on Monday in Lagos.

Awojide said that the association suspended its strike to enable the government fulfill its promises after meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and key officers of the state.

The NANNM then called for speedy implementation of agreement it reached with the Lagos State Government.

He expressed optimism that the association's demands from the government would be implemented immediately.

The chairman commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his prompt response and acceding to the request of the association.

Awojide, therefore, directed that all nurses in the state should resume duty at their respective duty post at 8 am on January 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANNM on January 7 declared a three-day warning strike which began on January 10 to protest poor remuneration and working conditions in the Lagos State health sector.

Some of the association's grievances include resolving the shortage of nurses and midwives, and retention of incentives to arrest the turnover rate.

Others are proper consolidation of CONHESS Salary Structure and improved working conditions.

