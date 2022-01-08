RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions

The Chairman of the association says the warning strike was necessary to inform the government that nurses would no longer be overworked and underpaid without any consequences.

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions. (Guardian)
The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Lagos has declared a three-day warning strike to demand better working conditions from the state government.

The warning strike will take effect from Monday, January 10 to Wednesday, 12, 2022.

The Chairman of the state chapter, Comrade Julius Awojide announced this at an emergency congress in Lagos on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

He said, “The Council decided to embark on the warning strike after careful consideration to call the attention of the government to the severity of the situation and to get them to address the issues promptly. We engaged the government on several occasions on the issues without the desired pace of outcome.

“In our estimation, the Lagos government is yet to fully come to terms with how incredibly challenging the situation in the health sector has been for our members especially in the last two years.”

Awojide stressed that the warning strike was necessary to inform the government that nurses would no longer be overworked, undervalued, and underpaid without any consequences.

He decried the poor working conditions of nurses in the state saying, it has resulted in the mass exodus of professional nurses to other countries.

He said, “More than 496 out of 2,350 nurses in the employ of Lagos State Health Service Commission left between 2019 and 2021 and with less than 15 per cent due to statutory retirement.

“Over 200 nurses left the services of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital within the same period. Over 80 nurses left Primary Healthcare Board within the last two years which has only about 700 nurses and midwives.

Awojide added that the massive brain drain and the absence of commensurate replacements have led to an increased workload on nurses in the state.

