ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

News Agency Of Nigeria

The multi-billion naira consignments were loaded into two 40-ft container trucks and another 20-ft truck at the AML bonded terminal, Abule-Osun, near the International Trade Fair complex.

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]
Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi made available to newsmen in Abuja. Babafemi also said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure comprised of 3,450,000 pills and 344,000 bottles of codeine syrup.

He said the multi-billion naira consignments were loaded into two 40-ft container trucks and another 20-ft truck at the AML bonded terminal, Abule-Osun, near the International Trade Fair complex.

The NDLEA director of media and advocacy said that the trucks later headed to a warehouse at Abule-Ado where NDLEA officers eventually arrested the suspects and recovered the opioid consignments on May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those arrested include the warehouse agent, Cosmas Obiajulu, 51; Ridwan Balogun, 25, and Banjo Tayo, 30, drivers of two of the trucks while the third driver jumped off to escape arrest," he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, May 7, arrested a suspect, Nwankwo Ejike, in the Coker area of Lagos. Babafemi said that 100 litres of codeine syrup were recovered from him while 60 litres of the same substance were seized from Clinton Akinye in the same area the same day.

According to him, not less than 37.5kg of marijuana concealed in a Toyota Camry car was recovered from another suspect, Adegbola Segun, 47, when the car was intercepted at the Mile 12 area of Lagos on Monday, May 6.

Another consignment of opioids consisting of 59,106 pills of tramadol and different quantities of codeine syrup and Rohypnol were also intercepted, he said.

Babafemi said that the drugs which were being taken across the border to Garua, Cameroon, were seized by NDLEA officers on Monday, May 6, on the Mubi-Yola road, Adamawa state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two suspects linked to the drugs: Abubakar Auwal, 39, and Adamu Abubakar, 25, (a.k.a Bamanga), a trans-border trafficker, who was to take the consignment from Mubi across to Cameroon were promptly arrested."

Meanwhile, in Edo, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, May 11 raided the Iguiye forest in Ovia North East LGA, where a total of 11, 636.185kg of marijuana was destroyed on three farms, measuring 4.654474 hectares. Babafemi said that an additional 188kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered and a suspect, Itah Nyong, was arrested during the overnight operation.

In a related development, a 75-year-old man, Jibril Audu, on Friday, May 10, was apprehended allegedly in possession of 7.5 kilograms of marijuana at Oke-asa village, Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti state during a sting operation.

Similarly, another suspect, Tikwase Nytor, 70, was also nabbed with 15.6kg of marijuana on Thursday, May 9. Babafemi said that Nytor’s arrest was made during a raid operation at Achusa and International Market road, Makurdi, Benue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NANS condemns UniAbuja strike, urges ASUU to explore alternative solutions

NANS condemns UniAbuja strike, urges ASUU to explore alternative solutions

NLC shuts down YEDC, ERCN offices in Adamawa over exorbitant power tariffs

NLC shuts down YEDC, ERCN offices in Adamawa over exorbitant power tariffs

New tariff is killing Nigerians - Labour blocks IBEDC entrance in Osogbo

New tariff is killing Nigerians - Labour blocks IBEDC entrance in Osogbo

Student in viral bullying video files ₦500m lawsuit against Lead British School

Student in viral bullying video files ₦500m lawsuit against Lead British School

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Kano Fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months, 16 lives lost

Kano Fire service records 222 fire incidents in 3 months, 16 lives lost

Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Atiku's aide makes stunning revelation about Tinubu's govt in viral video

Atiku's aide makes stunning revelation about Tinubu's govt in viral video

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80