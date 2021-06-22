Lagos loses another council chairman

“The chairman was until late night of Monday June 21, the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa LCDA.

“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing away after a brief illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, nation-builder.

“He will be buried in accordance to the Islamic rite on Tuesday at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus,” the media aide said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late chairman was 65 years old.